Xi Jinping promises China will not follow path of Western modernization

BEIJING, April 13. /TASS/. China cannot follow the path of Western modernization, which ‘involves robbing other countries’, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during an inspection trip to the southern province of Guangdong, according to a CGTN TV broadcast.

"We will work steadily, step by step, to move forward," the Chinese leader said during a visit to a research center. According to him, Chinese modernization is "fundamentally different from Western modernization" as China "cannot follow the path of Western modernization, which is characterized by the polarization and plundering of other countries."

Chinese modernization, according to Xi Jinping, is based on the realities of China itself. It complies with its national conditions and with clear goals, plans and strategies set by the Chinese government.