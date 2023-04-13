EU Council approves 1 bln euro on ammunition for Ukraine

BRUSSELS, April 13. /TASS/. The EU Council has approved the allocation of 1 bln euro under the European Peace Facility for provision of ammunition to Ukraine by May 31, the Council said in its statement released on Thursday.

"The Council today adopted an assistance measure worth €1 billion under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This measure will allow the EU to reimburse member states for ammunition donated to Ukraine from existing stocks or from the reprioritization of existing orders during the period 9 February to 31 May 2023," the EU Council said.

"Together with the previous seven tranches of support, the assistance measure adopted today brings the total EU contribution for Ukraine under the EPF to €4.6 billion," the Council noted.

The political decision to allocate 1 bln euro for ammunition for Ukraine was made by the European Union in March 2023.