Beijing, Moscow to help making foreign relations more democratic — China’s MFA

BEIJING, April 13. /TASS/. China and Russia plan to help making foreign relations more democratic on the global stage, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

They met on the sidelines of the 4th ministerial conference of countries neighboring Afghanistan that was held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

"The sides [China and Russia] will continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation within multilateral structures, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the organizations of the BRICS countries [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa], as well as contribute to the multipolarity of the world and the democratization of international relations," Qin Gang was quoted as saying on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He also said that China and Russia will strengthen ties between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as explore the feasibility of establishing joint free trade zones.