Russia suggests date for four-way Syria meeting, under consideration — Iranian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Moscow has already proposed a date for a meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey, and this is now under consideration, Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS on Thursday.

"Russia proposed a date. Iran is considering it," he said.

The diplomat confirmed to TASS that the meeting could happen in the near future.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also the presidential special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, told reporters earlier that the date for the four-way meeting was under consideration and it was planned to take place soon.

The ministry said previously that the deputy ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey held consultations in Moscow on April 3 and 4 to discuss the ministerial meeting.