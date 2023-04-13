Russia records 7,892 daily COVID cases, 37 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,892 over the past day to 22,742,610, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

A day earlier, 7,282 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,116 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 30 regions, while in 41 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 14 regions. A day earlier, 1,259 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,171 over the past day versus 1,292 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,492,508, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 810 over the past day versus 739 a day earlier, reaching 1,929,088.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,818 over the past day, reaching 22,125,977, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 11,150 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 37 over the past day, reaching 397,718, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 39 COVID-19 deaths were registered.