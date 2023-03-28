Russian forces strike Ukrainian military convoy in Zaporozhye area — ministry

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit a Ukrainian armored vehicle convoy on the move on the Zaporozhye area, Alexander Gordeyev, a spokesman for the battlegroup East, has told TASS.

"Taking advantage of inclement weather conditions, the enemy attempted to move out of the Lukyanovskoye settlement. Reconnaissance measures have uncovered a convoy of up to 10 armored vehicles. Artillery units inflicted fire damage to the enemy, knocking out two armored vehicles," the spokesman said.

According to Gordeyev, a Buk air defense system has shot down an enemy Mi-8 helicopter in the vicinity of the Temirovka settlement in the Zaporozhye area, which attempted to deliver an air strike on the positions of Russian troops.

"In the southern area of the Donetsk Region, the crew of an Osa-AKM air defense system shot down an Leleka unmanned aerial vehicle. As part of counter-battery efforts, a Penicillin system and a Giatsint self-propelled artillery gun were utilized to detect and destroy an enemy howitzer in the vicinity of the Dobrovolye settlement," the spokesman said.