China and Honduras establish diplomatic relations — Chinese television

BEIJING, March 26. /TASS/. The Chinese government has established official diplomatic relations with Honduras, China’s Central Television reported this on Sunday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Eduardo Enrique Reina signed a joint communique in Beijing on the establishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level.

"The governments of the two countries agreed to develop friendly relations based on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence," the document says.

The Honduran government has also recognized the One China principle, according to which Taiwan is an integral part of China.

Earlier on Sunday, Reuters reported that Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu announced a decision to sever diplomatic relations with Honduras and close the embassy there in response to a similar move by Honduras.

According to Joseph Wu, Honduras "demanded a significant amount of money." The diplomat also noted that the Taiwanese ambassador had already returned from Honduras to Taipei.

On Saturday, the Honduras Foreign Ministry announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan, noting that the government now recognizes it as an integral part of China.