Honduras announces rupture of diplomatic ties with Taiwan — MFA

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Honduras announced its decision to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan on Saturday, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Twitter on Sunday.

"The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on behalf of the President of the Republic, notified Taiwan of the decision to sever diplomatic relations between the two countries," the statement says. It explains that Honduras now recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of China.

On March 14, Honduras decided to establish diplomatic relations with China, which were severed due to the Central American country's recognition of Taiwan's sovereignty.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island, having been defeated in the Chinese civil war. Since then, Taiwan has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the communists came to power. According to the official position of China, supported by the overwhelming majority of countries, including Russia, the island is considered one of the Chinese provinces.