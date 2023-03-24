Nord Stream 2 AG accepts Denmark’s invitation to lifting operation near pipeline

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, has accepted Denmark’s invitation to take part in an operation for recovery of an object found near the gas pipeline, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Nord Stream 2 AG has accepted the invitation from Denmark to participate in the operation [to recover the object found near the gas pipeline] and awaits further information from the Danish Energy Agency on the planning," the company said.

On Thursday, the Danish Energy Agency posted a press release on its website about the invitation for Nord Stream 2 AG to take part in lifting the object found near the pipeline and the photo of the discovered item. The object is of the cylindrical shape, with the height of about 40 cm and the diameter of 10 cm. This is presumed to be a smoke float.

The assessment is that the observed object does not pose an immediate safety risk, the Danish Energy Agency told TASS earlier today.