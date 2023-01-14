Iran executes official with Iranian-UK citizenship sentenced for spying - report

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Iranian justice executed a death sentence against Alireza Akbari, formed advisor to Ali Shamkhani, who served as the Defense Minister of Iran between 1997 and 2005, IRNA reported Saturday citing judicial authorities.

According to the report, the former official that had double citizenship - an Iranian and a British one - was found guilty of spying for the UK, as well as of corruption. Meanwhile, Akbari denied all charges and insisted that they were unfounded.

Earlier, BBC Persian claimed that the ex-official was detained about 10 months ago and was subjected to torture in detention. On Wednesday, the UK called on Iran to reject execution of Akbari.