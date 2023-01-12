Satellite images suggest DPRK is readying for parade — report

SEOUL, January 12. /TASS/. Satellite images suggest the DPRK is preparing to hold a parade involving more than 10,000 servicemen and military equipment, the Chosun Ilbo reported on Thursday.

According to the report, satellite images taken by the Planet Labs company show some equipment was moved to the Mirim training ground near Pyongyang, including a transporter erector launcher often used in past parades in the DPRK. Other images also showed about 13,500 servicemen took part in a rehearsal on January 2.

The newspaper said the DPRK is expected to show off solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles that haven’t been yet transferred to the armed forces or the surveillance drones it sent to intrude into South Korean airspace last month.

"South Korean and US authorities have been tracking and monitoring personnel and vehicles in relevant areas," Lee Sung-jun, a spokesman for Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said without disclosing the types of the vehicles.

The parade is expected to take place on February 8 to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army, the report said.