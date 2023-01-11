Coworking site to open at Saint Sophia Cathedral complex in Kiev

KIEV, January 11. /TASS/. A coworking space will open its doors in the consistory building on the premises of the National Sanctuary Complex Saint Sophia of Kiev, the museum wrote on Facebook (the Internet platform banned in Russia since it is owned by the Meta Corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities).

"The National Sanctuary Complex Saint Sophia of Kiev is opening a small, but cozy coworking site in the consistory building. ‘Sophit’ is a space of light under the veil of Saint Sophia’s wisdom for everyone who needs a comfortable workplace: for IT specialists, designers, programmers, marketing experts, etc.", the post said.

They added that the coworking site will be equipped with a high-speed internet connection, a meeting room and will offer tea, coffee and cleaning services. A workplace in the coworking space will cost 100 hryvnias per hour (about $2.7).

"Due to a decline in demand and in the number of visitors, the museum business is going through tough times," the post said.

The Saint Sophia Cathedral has not been a house of worship since it was declared a museum by the Bolsheviks in 1934, along with the surrounding monastic buildings. Nowadays, the area around the Saint Sophia Cathedral is used for events and gatherings, including for those of the unrecognized church structures. Among such initiatives were the so-called ‘unification’ congress to create a single local Ukrainian church and the ‘Prayer for Ukraine’.

The Saint Sophia Cathedral was built in the center of Kiev in the first half of the 11th century. According to chronicles, Grand Prince Yaroslav the Wise commissioned to build a cathedral on the site of the victory over the Pechenegs in 1036. At the turn of the 17th and 18th centuries, the cathedral was rebuilt in the Ukrainian Baroque style. Its interior is decorated with the world’s most complete ensemble of Byzantine-style original mosaics and frescoes of the first half of the 11th century, as well as with substantial fragments of murals from the 17th-18th centuries.