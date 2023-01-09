Taiwan detects over 50 Chinese warplanes in its 'defense zone' over past 24 hours

BEIJING, January 9. /TASS/. At least 57 warplanes and four ships belonging to the Chinese People's Liberation Army were detected near Taiwan in the past 24 hours, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry’s statement, 28 planes crossed the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island’s air defense identification zone. Those included three BZK-005 reconnaissance drones, six J-11 fighters, two H-6 strategic bombers, two Su-30 fighters, two J-10 fighters, a KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft and twelve J-16 fighters.

Taiwan’s armed forces used ships and warplanes to monitor the movement of the Chinese aircraft and also deployed air defense systems.

On Sunday, the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command announced drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, aimed at practicing strikes on ground targets and offensive actions at sea.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait heightened following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2-3, 2022. The island has been governed by its local administration since 1949. Beijing regards Taiwan as an integral part of China and urges other countries to comply with the one-China policy.