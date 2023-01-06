Albanian opens fire on two Serbians celebrating Christmas Eve in Kosovo

BELGRADE, January 6. /TASS/. An Albanian wounded two Serbians in the south of unrecognized Kosovo, including one minor, with an automatic firearm during the Orthodox Christmas Eve celebrations, Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported citing the Office for Kosovo and Metohija under the Serbian government.

According to the report, an 11-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were shot from a passing car. They were rushed to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The shooting is currently considered an attempted murder of civilians, according to Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petkovic.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija escalated dramatically on December 6, when special forces of the unrecognized region, accompanied by patrols of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), started to take over the premises of the election commissions in northern Kosmet. The Serbian population fought back against the Kosovars, who withdrew across the Ibar River. On December 26, Kosovo’s authorities put their armed forces on full alert. In retaliation, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Milos Vucevic and Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said that the Serbian armed forces and the Serbian Interior Ministry were also put on alert on orders of the nation’s Commander-in-Chief, President Aleksandar Vucic. On December 28, the situation was stabilized.