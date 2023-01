KIEV, January 4. /TASS/. An air alert was announced in all Ukrainian regions on Wednesday, according to the official website for warning population

Air alert notifications started coming in at 11:36. This is a second alert this Wednesday announced in Cherkasy, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkov regions and in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region.