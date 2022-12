BEIRUT, December 30. /TASS/. After the talks between Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers in Moscow, Ankara has agreed to withdraw its troops from northern Syria, the Al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday, citing its sources.

According to the source, the talks yielded "Turkey’s consent to withdraw its forces from the occupied areas in the north [of Syria]." Apart from that, Ankara reiterated its commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.