China, Europe need to refrain from interfering in each other’s affairs — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 1. /TASS/. China and Europe need to respect each other’s core interests and refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing on Thursday.

"China and Europe differ in history, culture, development level and ideology. It is only natural that the two sides have different views on some issues. They should maintain communication and coordination in a constructive way," Xi Jinping said, as cited in a statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

"It is essential to respect each other’s major concerns and core interests, especially sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs, in order to jointly preserve the political foundation of China-EU relations," the Chinese leader pointed out.

Michel arrived in Beijing for an official visit on December 1. He is also expected to hold meetings with China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Li Zhanshu.