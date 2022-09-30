US benefits from the Nord Stream incidents, Russian Security Council suggests

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Washington benefits from the Nord Stream pipelines' damage, especially from an economic standpoint, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at a meeting of CIS security and intelligence chiefs on Friday.

"More and more often, serious questions are being asked of the organizers of these smear campaigns. For instance, literally from the very first minutes after the reports about the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines had emerged, the West embarked on a vigorous campaign to find the culprits. Nevertheless, it is obvious that the main beneficiary, first and foremost, economically, is the US," he stated.