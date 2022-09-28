Flight carrying heads of DPR, Kherson, Zaporozhye regions lands in Moscow — official

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. A plane carrying leaders of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions has landed in Moscow, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the civil-military administration of the Kherson region, wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The historical flight carrying the heads of the liberated areas has landed in Moscow. It is certainly history, but with a happy ending," he wrote.

"The Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics have come together to Moscow to make a historic decision," Stremousov said. "Shortly we will become new regions of the Russian Federation."

Stremousov promised to talk about that "very soon, but it will be a completely different country and a completely different story."

From September 23-27, the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions held referendums on joining Russia. The majority of residents in these regions voted in favor of the decision.