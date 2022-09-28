Merkel says Putin’s words about using all means to defend Russia should be taken seriously

BERLIN, September 28. /TASS/. Angela Merkel, who was German chancellor in 2005-2021, has said the words by Russian President Vladimir Putin should be taken seriously, apparently referring to the president’s televised address where he said Russia will use all means available to defend itself.

"One should take his words seriously," she said at the opening of the Former Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl Foundation, according to the DPA news service.

"Taking words seriously, not dismissing them from the outset as just a bluff, but dealing with them seriously is by no means a sign of weakness or appeasement, but a sign of political wisdom - a wisdom that helps to maintain room for maneuver or, at least as important, even to develop new ones," she went on to say.

Putin said in the address that Western countries responded to the Russian special operation by resorting to "nuclear blackmail" as they encourage Kiev to shell the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and declare that the use of nuclear weapons is an option. The president said Russia was ready to use all means at its disposal to defend its territorial integrity and people, and he said, "it’s not a bluff."