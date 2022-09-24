Turnout at referendum in Zaporozhye region on second day reaches 35.54% – CEC

MELITOPOL, September 25. /TASS/. The overall turnout at the referendum in the Zaporozhye region was 35.54% after two days of voting, including outside the region, Galina Katyushchenko, chairwoman of the region’s election commission, told a briefing on Saturday.

"According to the generalized data from polling stations, the turnout for two days of voting was 35.54%, taking into account voting abroad. As for territorial commissions, the turnouts are: the city of Berdyansk - 34.58%, Berdyansk district - 36.55%, Vasilyevsky district - 34 .80%, the city of Melitopol - 35.35%, the Melitopol district - 35.72%, the Pohovsky district - 34.26%, the Chernigov TEC (territorial election commission - TASS) - a little more than 34% and the city of Energodar - 36.97%," she said.

According to the chairwoman of the election commission, more than 12,000 people voted outside the region in the referendum on the Zaporozhye region joining Russia. Katyushchenko stressed that turnout remains high for the second day. "I would also like to note the high turnout of voters today, it was no less high than yesterday," she said.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.