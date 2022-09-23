German observer lauds good organization of referendum in Zaporozhye region

MELITOPOL, September 23. /TASS/. A German observer monitoring the referendum on the accession to Russia in the Zaporozhye region has lauded its good organization and noted that the voters are working "to avert something dangerous."

Stefan Schaller of Energie Waldeck-Frankenberg GmbH shared his impressions with journalists on Friday. "First, I saw that everything is organized perfectly here. Second, these people are filled with enthusiasm about the elections. Third, I would like to note that I feel, maybe it is because of tension or fear, but more likely a feeling that people want to avert something dangerous. They are very afraid that something unsavory may happen and are working to avert it," he said.

Voting at referendums on joining Russia in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republic, and in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions began at 08:00am local time on Friday and will last until September 27.