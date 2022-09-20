Zaporozhye wants to declare independence within administrative borders — civic movement

MOSCOW, September 20./TASS/. The referendum in the Zaporozhye Region involves the issue of declaring independence within the administrative borders of the entire region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the civic movement 'We Are Together with Russia', said on Tuesday.

"The entire Zaporozhye Region," he told the Solovyov Live TV program, answering the question about the boundaries within which the region's independence is supposed to be declared.

He reminded the audience that by now, more than 70% of the territory of Zaporozhye Region has already been liberated, but its administrative center - the city of Zaporozhye - is still under Kiev's control.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions will hold the vote on September 23-27. The Zaporozhye Region will put to vote the issue of secession from Ukraine, declaration of independence and subsequent entry into Russia.