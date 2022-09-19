Kherson Region’s people ready for referendum to join Russia forever — authorities

KHERSON, September 19. /TASS/. The people of the Kherson Region are ready to go to vote in a referendum to keep Russian government in the region forever, the deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, Kirill Stremousov, told TASS on Monday.

"The Kherson Region’s residents have been asking us for self-determination as soon as possible. They are ready to go to vote in a referendum, provided there are security guarantees and Russia will stay here forever," he said.

Earlier, Stremousov, while commenting on a remark by the Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party, Andrey Turchak, to the effect it would be appropriate to hold referendums on joining the Russia on November 4, told TASS that the authorities of the Kherson Region would be getting ready for it.

The Kherson Region is located in the south of Ukraine. It borders on the Republic of Crimea. In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the region was under the complete control of Russian troops. At the end of April, a military-civilian administration was formed in the region. The region’s authorities have repeatedly declared the region wished to join Russia.