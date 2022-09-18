Protesters pitching tents in front of Moldova’s parliament demanding cabinet resignation

CHISINAU, September 18. /TASS/. Protesters are putting up tents in front of the building of Moldova’s parliament demanding resignation of the government and dissolution of parliament, a TASS correspondent reported from the site on Sunday.

"We will stay here, in the ‘city of changes,’ until our demands are satisfied. This government must resign. Parliament no longer represents its voters. When there are 100,000 of us, they will flee," Ilan Sor, the leader of the opposition party Sor, who is currently staying in Israel, said in a video address to the demonstrators.

He called on the protesters to seek President Maia Sandu’s and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita’s resignation and promised to provide evidence of their involvement in corruption.

Dinu Turcanu, one of the rally’s organizers, said that "the tent camp in front of the parliament building will stay here until the authorities resign." The camp numbering more than ten tents has been given the name of the "City of Changes."

The demonstrators marched along Chisinau’s streets chanting "Away with Maia Sandu!," "We are the People!," "Washington is not our Capital!," "Let Us Swap Sandu for Gas!," etc. They demanded the president and the prime minister go to Moscow to try to talk Russia into reducing gas prices. They banished several Ukrainian activists who tries to shout out anti-Russian slogans.

The organizers say that tens of thousands of people from all around Moldova are taking part in the protest action. The police told TASS they don’t count the protests but are doing their best to maintain law and order. Judging to TV reports shown on the local television, there are several thousand protesters.