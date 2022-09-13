Two civilians hurt in village in Belgorod region as result of shelling from Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two civilians were hurt in the village of Shelayevo in Russia’s Belgorod region as a result of shelling from the territory of Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Tuesday.

"The village of Shelayevo was shelled from the Ukrainian territory. Two civilians were hurt. They received minor wounds and received outpatient medical assistance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Belgorod region’s areas bordering Ukraine have come under shelling by Ukrainian armed forces more than once since February 24. Earlier, the governor called on residents of border villages of Zhuravlevka, Nekhoteyevka, and Sereda to evacuate.