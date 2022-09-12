Moldova to buy Western weapons while shutting down schools to save funds — ex-President

CHISINAU, September 12. /TASS/. The authorities of Moldova expand their cooperation with NATO and get ready to buy Western weapons, but in the meantime, they have to shut down schools to save funds, former President of the republic Igor Dodon said in an interview for TASS.

"Moldova is a neutral state, and this is our main geopolitical advantage in the face of any military risk. It’s a pity that, while shutting down universities and schools to save funds, our authorities expand their cooperation with NATO, get ready to buy western weapons. The military aid from the West may end up a disservice, which will bring grief to our country, turn our people into cannon fodder in cynical scenarios of the big global actors. We don’t need that!" he said.

Earlier, the EU approved a 40 million euro aid package, which will make it possible to double Moldova’s defense budget this year. Previously, Moldova approved an army refurbishment program, which should increase mobility, firepower and defensive capabilities. The modernization of the Moldovan army also proceeds within NATOs’ ‘Partnership for peace’ program and the Defense Capacity Building Initiative (DCB). The first stage of the program ended with approval of the Moldovan national defense strategy and military strategy. The second stage will include provision of aid, including from NATO’s special trust fund.