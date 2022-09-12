Zelensky reports power outages in five Ukrainian regions

KIEV, September 12. /TASS/. Five Ukrainian regions were partially or totally without electricity, Ukraine's leader Vladimir Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

The Kharkov Region and the Kiev-controlled area of the Donetsk Region are blacked out, Zelensky wrote. According to him, "partial power outages are reported in the Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions."

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported about power outages. According to the authorities in the Poltava, Sumy and Dnepropetrovsk regions, electricity supply has already been restored.