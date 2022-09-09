North Korea will never reject nuclear weapons, rules out denuclearization talks — leader

TOKYO, September 9. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country would never waive its right to possess nuclear weapons and will not engage in denuclearization talks due to the security threat posed by the United States, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

"Possessing nuclear weapons is our legitimate and unalienable right. We do not plan rejecting nuclear weapons. The new law makes denuclearization talks impossible," North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was quoted as saying.

At the same time, North Korea undertakes a commitment not to hand over nuclear weapons and technologies to other countries in accordance with the newly adopted law.

"No matter how difficult the situation is, we will not waive our right for self-defense, which is crucial for the country’s existence and for security of the state and its people," he said. "Regardless of the political and military situation on the Korean peninsula, brought about by the US, we won’t reject nuclear weapons, because we need to deter the United States, which is a nuclear power."

"The United States is trying to make us reject nuclear weapons and waive our right for self-defense. The goal of the US is to weaken us and to eventually destroy," the North Korean leader added.

He added that Pyongyang will not review this stance even after "hundreds of years" of sanctions.