IAEA releases report on its inspection visit to Zaporozhye NPP urging safety zone

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has summed up the results of its inspection visit to the nuclear power facilities in Ukraine, including the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and published a corresponding report on Tuesday. The agency suggested setting up a safety and security zone surrounding the ZNPP to prevent emergencies, which may be caused by military activities.

According to the agency’s estimations, three other Ukrainian nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which are the Rovenskaya, Khmelnitskaya and South Ukraine NPPs, continue operating in a standard mode.

TASS have summed up major provisions of the IAEA report.

Nuclear safety and security zone

The IAEA urged to immediately set up a security zone around the ZNPP. The agency stated its readiness to immediately launch consultations on this issue because such step will help to prevent a nuclear incident that may be possibly provoked by military actions.

"Pending the end of the conflict and re-establishment of stable conditions there is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means. This can be achieved by the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone."

"The IAEA is ready to start immediately the consultations leading to the urgent establishment of such a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the ZNPP."

Security threat

IAEA inspectors registered damages at the ZNPP and called to resort to measures of preventing a nuclear disaster at the facility. The international agency reported a "number of events" that occurred at the ZNPP in violation of the nuclear safety principles.

"Since April, a considerable number of events at the ZNPP have significantly compromised the Seven Pillars," the statement reads adding that a team of IAEA experts "closely witnessed shelling in the vicinity of the ZNPP…, the team observed damage at different locations caused by reported events with some of the damage being close to the reactor buildings."

The IAEA recommended: "That shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation. This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP."

The agency also recommended it was necessary to re-establish a reserve power supply to the Zaporozhye NPP, required for the operation of its cooling systems as well as at the other stations.

"The IAEA recommends that the off-site power supply line redundancy as designed should be re-established and available at any time, and that all military activities that may affect the power supply systems end."

Plant’s further operability

The IAEA also issued a recommendation to the parties of the conflict to provide for the decent work conditions of the personnel at the nuclear facility.

"The IAEA recommends that an appropriate work environment, including family support, for operating staff should be re-established. Furthermore, as the operator has the prime responsibility for nuclear safety and security, it should be able to fulfil its mission with clear lines of responsibilities and authorities," according to the IAEA report.