‘Playing with fire’: China slams US scheme to supply weapons to Taiwan

BEIJING, September 6. /TASS/. US arms supplies to Taiwan should be considered a dangerous ‘game with fire’ that will inevitably result in ‘burns’ for the US, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday.

"US arms shipments to Taiwan are actions that seriously violate the ‘one-China’ principle," the Chinese Defense Ministry's website quoted him as saying, "One cannot act contrary to the people's will. Playing with fire will inevitably result in [the United States] getting burned."

As the official clarified, China's People's Liberation Army will continue to sharpen its fighting ability so that it is prepared for the outbreak of an armed conflict. "We will definitely put an end to any external meddling attempts and support for Taiwanese separatists," Tan Kefei added.

"We demand that the US side immediately abandon plans to supply arms to Taipei, and urgently cease inter-army contacts with Taiwan," he concluded.

US arms shipments to Taiwan

Last Friday, the United States announced three arms and technical service contracts totaling $1.1 billion to Taiwan: equipment and logistics support for radar stations, 60 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles, four ATM-84L-1 Harpoon Block II missiles, 100 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical air-to-air missiles (Block 2 Sidewinder). The US Congress has yet to study and approve these agreements. US commentators are sure that lawmakers will support the sale.

Washington's military and technical cooperation with Taipei raises concerns for Beijing, which stresses Taiwan is part of China and urges the White House to respect the ‘one-China’ policy. Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, but, according to the official position supported by most countries, including Russia, is considered one of China's provinces. The US severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established relations with China. Recognizing the ‘one-China’ policy, Washington continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration and supplies the island with weapons.