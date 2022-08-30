Italy's former Prime Minister calls Gorbachev ‘man who changed history of 20th century’

ROME, August 31. /TASS/. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi called Mikhail Gorbachev a "champion of democracy" and a man who changed the history of the 20th century, according to the Italian politician’s Twitter.

Gorbachev died at the Central Clinical Hospital on August 30. He was 91.

"The champion of democracy is gone. Mikhail Gorbachev is a man who changed the history of the 20th century. His insight and sober thinking will be especially missed at this difficult moment in international politics," Berlusconi wrote.