KHERSON, August 29. /TASS/. Kiev’s fake statements about an offensive toward Kherson only strengthen people’s determination to "end this nightmare" and come to the referendum, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Monday, commenting on media reports about Ukraine’s possible offensive.

"The Ukrainian Nazis’ three-month counterattack on Kherson is leading to an opposite result" more and more people are ready to go to the referendum. These strikes at the Antonvka Bridge, at schools - after such strikes, less and less people want to see Ukrainian Nazis back. Correspondingly, more people will go to the referendum. The more they shell Kherson, the more people reject it, it is only natural. This is another fake. More and more people in the Kherson region want to go to the referendum, to join Russia, to be a Russian region. Fake statements only strengthen people’s determination to end this nightmare and go to the referendum," he said.