MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The murder of a Russian political scientist and journalist, Darya Dugina, shows that Ukrainian authorities have shifted to acts of targeted terrorism, Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said on Monday.

"According to all signs, Kiev has been shifting to acts of targeted terrorism," he told the Rossiya-24 television, rejecting suggestions that the incident might have been a coincidence.

Pushilin said the death of Dugina who had visited Donbass was a serious blow to him. "We were in touch, and she was really sorry for what’s happening," he added.

A Toyota Land Cruiser caught fire after an explosive planted under the SUV on the driver’s side had gone off near Bolshiye Vyazyomy outside Moscow late on Sunday. Dugina, who was driving, was killed instantly. The key department of Russia’s Investigative Committee will probe into the criminal case.

The Investigative Committee told TASS it presumed the political scientist’s assassination was premeditated.