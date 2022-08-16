West seeking to protract conflict in Ukraine — Belarusian security chief

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 16. /TASS/. The West is seeking to continue the conflict in Ukraine, Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said on Tuesday.

"The negotiating process, which has been frozen by Kiev, is accompanied by the unprecedented buildup of military activities of other European countries. The West makes no secret of its wish to maximally protract the conflict and for these ends it is flooding Ukraine with weapons," he said at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to the Belarusian security chief, the impact of the Ukrainian crisis has gone far beyond the European continent. "Due to it, partnership between the leading global powers is being deliberately devaluated, global economic, financial and social ties have been severed, possibilities for joint resolution of peace and stability problems in Europe have been practically lost," Volfovich said.

"The dramatic aggravation of the situation in and around Ukraine, the West’s military support for Nazism and extremism, instigation of nationalist moods in no way can help settle the armed conflict, moreover, it can undermine prospects for peaceful live of European nations for a long time," he added.