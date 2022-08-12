Kiev forces launched dozens of drones, rockets to Zaporozhye NPP this month – official

MELITOPOL, August 12. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have launched dozens of attack drones and fired dozens of rockets from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) towards the Russian-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) this month, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the region's military-civilian administration, told TASS on Friday.

"Dozens of MLRS rockets, heavy artillery rounds, strike drones have been launched towards the territory of the NPP," he said, when asked how many times the Kiev forces attacked the facility in August.

In his words, air defenses of the plant have been reinforced following latest attacks.

"The results are already seen: during the shelling that began at about 10 p.m. [on Wednesday] and continued throughout Thursday, all rockets and drones have been intercepted and destroyed," he said. "The Russian artillery, Russian forces are countering the enemy’s fire."

The Kiev government forces have repeatedly launched strikes targeting the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe with six operating reactors. In March 2022, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the Russian army’s control. On August 7, the Ukrainian military shelled the plant, targeting, in particular, the spent nuclear fuel repository. The military-civilian administration of Energodar where the nuclear power station is located, said that the Kiev regime had fired a 220mm Uragan rocket with a cluster warhead. Its striking elements damaged the station’s administrative buildings and the repository’s adjacent territory. Prior to that, the Ukrainian military bombarded the Zaporozhye NPP on August 5 and 6.