TASS, August 11. Ukrainian military’s artillery strikes at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on Thursday did not entail fires at power units, the Energodar’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Thursday.

"Information [about the consequences of the shelling] is being clarified, but the power unit is definitely not on fire," an administration representative said.

According to the regional Za! TV channel, a field in Energodar is on fire after Ukrainian shelling.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar for the second time in one day.