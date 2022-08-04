Pelosi’s visit contradicts US vow not to support Taiwan independence — Chinese military

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan runs counter to the US pledge not to support the island’s "independence", Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said in a statement on Thursday.

"On August 2, the Speaker of the US Congress’ House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, paid an unannounced visit to Chinese Taiwan," reads the statement in the WeChat network. "This act contradicts the US pledge not to support 'Taiwan independence'," Tan said.

He described the visit as "a serious political provocation against China, which will cause serious damage to relations between the armies of the two countries." He stressed that "it is a strong blow and a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait region."

"China expresses its strong indignation and resolute protest," Tan said.

Relations between the authorities of mainland China and Taiwan have been extremely tense over the past few days due to a visit by the speaker of the US House of Representatives to the island on Tuesday and Wednesday. China has repeatedly warned the US side that if the trip takes place, it will not remain without consequences and harsh measures will be taken. Immediately after Pelosi's arrival, Beijing announced plans to conduct live-fire military exercises in six zones around Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces under Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Taipei has since retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which had existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According Beijing’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, it is one of China’s provinces.