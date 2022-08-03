Turkmenistan aims at hosting Olympic Games in future, President Berdimuhamedov says

ASHGABAT, August 3. /TASS/. Turkmenistan will become a central venue for hosting international sports tournaments, world championships as well as the Olympic Games, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said on Wednesday.

"We will turn our country into a central venue for hosting international [sports] tournaments, championships and the Olympic Games," the Turkmen president said in an interview with Neytralny Turkmenistan daily.

"The construction of new facilities of the relevant infrastructure will provide for the emergence of true followers of the sports movement, of the new generation of masters of sports," Berdimuhamedov stated.

The president also noted that throughout all regions of the country sports centers, stadiums and other sports facilities are being systematically constructed and commissioned.