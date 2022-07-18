Major events expected in Russian-Iranian relations soon — Iranian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are actively developing bilateral cooperation and major events are expected to take place in their relations, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

"Since the beginning of 2022, the two countries have been extensively exchanging political and economic delegations. Over this period, the two countries’ presidents have had numerous contacts, both personal and over the phone and they will have a meeting and talks in the near future," he said. "It demonstrates the closeness of the comprehensive relations between our countries. In the future, we will witness major events in bilateral ties."

According to the Iranian diplomat, Moscow and Tehran are actively cooperating within multilateral formats. "As for multilateral formats, Iran and Russia are seriously cooperating with each other too. Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its talks with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) toward the signing of permanent agreements on free trade, as well as the Iranian president’s participation in the BRICS summit, show that the countries have close positions and a lot od areas for cooperation," he said.