Brazilian Air Force intercepts plane with half ton of cocaine

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4. /TASS/. The Brazilian Air Force on Sunday said it intercepted a light plane carrying 500 kilograms of cocaine.

"Two A-29 Super Tucano planes were scrambled to track and intercept the aircraft," the Air Force said in a statement on its website. After the pilot of a single-engine aircraft failed to respond by radio and refused to follow the order to land at the certain airfield, the warplanes fired warning shots, according to the statement.

After the plane landed in a rural area in the state of Sao Paulo, a police squad arrived at the scene to find 500 kg of coca paste on board. The two smugglers from the plane fled and are still at large.