NATO seeks to "drown" Russia in Ukraine conflict to get close to China, says Lukashenko

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. NATO intends to get Russia stuck in the Ukraine conflict, and most importantly, to use Russia to get close to its main rival China, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday at a gala meeting on the eve of Belarus’ Independence Day.

Lukashenko pointed out that behind all those developments inciting Ukrainians to fight to the last of them are overseas figures and traditional Europe.

"Now it is called the European Union, or more precisely NATO. First of all, they are determined to keep the war going in order to have us and Russians drowned in this war, so that we do not care about other places in the world. And most importantly, in order to use Russia to get close to their main rival - China," Lukashenko said, as quoted by BelTA news agency.