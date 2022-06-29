‘Big mistake’: Turkish politician slams Erdogan’s Nordic NATO deal

ANKARA, June 29. /TASS/. Tuesday’s deal signed by Turkey, Finland and Sweden, which enables those two Nordic countries to join NATO, is a huge mistake for Turkey, Dogu Perincek, Chairman of the Patriotic (Vatan) Party of Turkey, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Presenting this agreement as Turkey’s victory is an attempt to deceive the Turkish people, and it is a big mistake. What are the government and the state-linked media celebrating? Are they celebrating a surge in the amount of weaponry targeting Turkey? Are they celebrating NATO’s enlargement? They are sharing the joy of the United States that threatens to ruin the Turkish economy at every opportunity," the politician insisted.

The Vatan Party, which has no seats in the Turkish parliament, opposes any allied relations with the West, primarily with the US.

Previously, the political movement carried out protests near NATO’s sites in the country and called on the Turkish authorities to establish total control over the NATO-operated Kurecik Radar Station, and to fully take over the Incirlik Air Base and send the US servicemen stationed there home within 15 days.