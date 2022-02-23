Ukraine will never recognize DPR, LPR, says foreign minister

WASHINGTON, February 23. /TASS/. Ukraine will never recognize the independency of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the sovereignty of which has been recognized by Russia, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin moved to recognize two pieces of Ukrainian land as independent entities. Ukraine does not and will never recognize this absurdity, neither will the world recognize it," he said, adding that by recognizing the independency of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic Russia allegedly recognized its responsibility for the military conflict in Ukraine.

Kuleba offered a program similar to the Lend-Lease of World War Two to Washington, he said. "We had a focused discussion today with Secretary Blinken on steps to protect Ukraine and our multi-dimensional resilience. One of the proposals that we put forward today is designing a program similar to the Lend-Lease implemented during the World War II to support" Ukraine, Foreign Minister said, adding that this program "will help to ensure sustainability and will improve efficiency in strengthening the capacity of Ukraine to defend itself."

Ukrainian authorities are ready for diplomatic settlement of the Donbass conflict, as well as for a war against Russia, which Kiev suggests threatens Ukraine, according to Kuleba. "We have two plans. Plan A is to utilize every tool of diplomacy to deter Russia and prevent further escalation. And if that fails, Plan B is to fight for every inch of our land and every city and every village. To fight until we win, of course," he said.

That said, the Ukrainian authorities do not plan to evacuate the city of Mariupol in Donbass or Kharkov near the Russian border, Foreign Minister noted.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR (the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics). Subsequent agreements on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the DPR and LPR, and the Russian Defense Ministry was instructed to ensure the maintenance of peace on their territories.

Concerns over Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the west and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.