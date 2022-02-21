85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic

BELGRADE, February 21. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that 85% of his country’s residents will always support Russia whatever may happen.

"That is why our position is so difficult: Serbia has embarked on the European path, Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, but on the other hand, some eighty-five percent of people will always side with Russia whatever may happen. These are the facts I am faced with as the country’s president," he said in an interview with TV Pink.