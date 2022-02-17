Top senator hits out at West, reveals method used to discredit Russia

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of the UK’s Royal United Services Institute, Deputy Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev took the West to task for consistently trying to contain and discredit Russia with the use of what he called "dirty information technologies."

"We see that the concern that we are trying to convey to our partners is not reaching its mark. The West is pursuing a consistent course towards discrediting and containing Russia, even through the use of dirty information technologies. Russian lawmakers have responded to the situation adequately and strive to clearly articulate their stance," the senator said, as quoted by the Federation Council’s press service. As reported, the UK delegation arrived in Russia within the framework of implementing a joint research project with the Russian International Affairs Council.

The top legislator hoped that contacts between senators and the representatives of expert circles will facilitate mutual understanding and uncover ways to resolve the current differences. "Russia doesn’t always welcome statements coming from London. So, such channels and formats of interaction are very valuable and worthy of close attention," the senator stressed.

He also emphasized that Moscow was concerned about the escalation in eastern Ukraine and the statements made by the "collective West."

Additionally, the conversation touched upon the issues of ensuring strategic stability on the international stage as well as prospects for establishing dialogue between Russia and the United Kingdom, above all, along the inter-parliamentary track.