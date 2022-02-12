Russian, US generals discuss issues of mutual concern - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Gen. Mark Milley has had a phone conversation with Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov on Friday, JCS spokesperson Col. David Butler has said.

In his words, the two generals discussed several security-related matters of concern.

In accordance with the regular practice, Gerasimov and Milley agreed to keep details of their conversation secret, Butler said.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier in the day that the Russian and US military officials "discussed relevant issues of international security."

On Friday, Milley also had consultations with his colleagues from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, Poland, Romania and France.

Previously, Gerasimov and Milley had a phone call on November 23 and December 22, 2021. The two officials regularly talk to each other by phone and meet in person from time to time.