Biden warns Americans to leave Ukraine now

NEW YORK, February 11. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden called on Americans to leave Ukraine immediately and noted that United States troops will not appear on the Ukrainian territory to help evacuate their fellow citizens under any circumstances.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden said in an interview with NBC News. "It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly," he added.

When asked if there is any scenario when the US would potentially send troops to rescue Americans fleeing the country, Biden said, "There’s not. That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another."