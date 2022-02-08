London may send jets, military ships to Southeast Europe - Prime Minister

LONDON, February 8. /TASS/. The British government is looking into second military ships to Southeast Europe in order to protect its NATO allies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his article published in The Times Monday.

According to the Prime Minister, the UK is preparing to reinforce the multinational NATO battalion deployed in Estonia. The UK will also increase its contribution to the Joint Expeditionary Force - a UK-led association that incudes troops from ten Scandinavian and Northern European countries. London is also looking into sending Royal Air Forces Typhoon jet fighter and Royal Navy ships to protect Southeastern Europe, Johnson writes.

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister stated his certainty that a crisis in Ukraine could be averted via diplomacy.