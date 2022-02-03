State Department refuses to provide evidence over Russia’s video fabrication about Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke at a press briefing on Thursday, making a statement about the preparation of the fabricated video by Russia about the events in Ukraine, but refused to provide any evidence on this matter.

"Now we can say that the United States has information that Russia is planning to stage fabricated attacks by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces as a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine," he said. "One possible option <...> involves the production of a propaganda video," Price added.

One of the journalists asked the State Department spokesman to explain what evidence can support the idea that there is some propaganda film in the making. "It is intelligence information that we have declassified," he responded. The journalist asked him where this information is. "I just delivered it," Price stated adding that he won’t disclose all the information.